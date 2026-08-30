500 livestock stolen by bandits recovered in Isiolo through an intelligence-led operation (PHOTO)





Sunday, August 30, 2026 - A multi-agency security team in Isiolo North Sub-County has recovered 500 stolen livestock, following an intelligence-led operation.

The livestock had reportedly been stolen by suspected bandits who attacked herders grazing their animals at Mlima Arimoroti, in the Alamachi area.

Upon receiving the report, the security team immediately mobilised, pursued the attackers and intercepted them at Mlima Lotik, resulting in the successful recovery of all the livestock.

All the animals have since been positively identified and returned to their rightful owners.

The National Police Service has intensified patrols and established snap ambushes in the area to deter further banditry and ensure the safety of the local community.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.