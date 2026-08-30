Detectives arrest more suspects involved in the murder of the late Dr. VICTORIA MUTISO (PHOTOs)





Sunday, August 30, 2026 - A specialised team investigating the assassination of Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, comprising detectives drawn from DCI Headquarters' Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Operations Directorate and Homicide Bureau, has made a further breakthrough, arresting three more suspects in a coordinated operation spanning Nairobi and Kampala.

Acting on forensic analysis, the team proceeded to Kyanja Heights flats in the Nakawa suburb of Kampala.

With the assistance of the Uganda Police Force, they arrested two suspects who had illegally sneaked into Uganda after the murder:

1. No. 118491 Police Constable Bett Kiplangat Collins, attached to Thogoto Police Station; 2. Pius Muiru Mbugua, a civilian

Earlier, the same investigation team intercepted a third suspect, Samuel Karanja Gathoni, also known as “Lawyer”, within the Langata Multi-Media area as he headed towards Ongata Rongai.

Investigations have established that PC Bett was tasked with surveillance and served as co-driver to Daniel Mwangi Njoroge, a central organiser of the operation and driver of the Land Cruiser Prado registration KDH 600A.

That vehicle was used to box in the Uber in which Dr. Mutiso was travelling on the morning of 29 July 2026 in Upper Hill, Nairobi, moments before she was fatally shot.

Detectives have further established that Pius Muiru Mbugua was a key link between the execution team and the person who contracted them.

Mbugua served as paymaster, handling logistics and the movement of the hit team.

The suspects arrested in Uganda are being prepared for escort to Kenya, where all three will be processed and arraigned in accordance with the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.