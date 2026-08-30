Man involved in phone hacking syndicate arrested in Kisumu (PHOTO)

Sunday, August 30, 2026 - The trail to a phone theft and hacking syndicate in Kondele, Kisumu County, has led police officers to a suspected suspect, following information received, intelligence gathered, and evidence pieced together by investigators.
Officers
from Kondele Police Station moved in after developing leads and gathering
sufficient evidence linking the man to the alleged syndicate.
They
mounted an operation within the Kondele area, culminating in his arrest.
The
operation yielded a significant haul of suspected stolen property, including 32
assorted mobile phones and various M-KOPA HMD batteries.
Three
laptops equipped with suspected hacking tools, along with external hard drives,
were also recovered during the operation.
The
arrest underscores the National Police Service’s proactive approach to
combating crime by turning information into decisive action and disrupting
criminal networks.
The
suspect is expected to assist police with investigations as detectives continue
to establish the full extent of the alleged phone theft and hacking syndicate.
Further investigations are ongoing.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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