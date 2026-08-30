Man involved in phone hacking syndicate arrested in Kisumu (PHOTO)





Sunday, August 30, 2026 - The trail to a phone theft and hacking syndicate in Kondele, Kisumu County, has led police officers to a suspected suspect, following information received, intelligence gathered, and evidence pieced together by investigators.

Officers from Kondele Police Station moved in after developing leads and gathering sufficient evidence linking the man to the alleged syndicate.

They mounted an operation within the Kondele area, culminating in his arrest.

The operation yielded a significant haul of suspected stolen property, including 32 assorted mobile phones and various M-KOPA HMD batteries.

Three laptops equipped with suspected hacking tools, along with external hard drives, were also recovered during the operation.

The arrest underscores the National Police Service’s proactive approach to combating crime by turning information into decisive action and disrupting criminal networks.

The suspect is expected to assist police with investigations as detectives continue to establish the full extent of the alleged phone theft and hacking syndicate.

Further investigations are ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.