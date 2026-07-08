“You are not above the law” - DRAMA as an Indian businessman who runs several shops in high-end malls is confronted at Sarit Centre for mistreating Kenyan workers (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - An Indian businessman identified as
Rajesh has been accused of mistreating Kenyan workers after a video emerged
online showing him involved in a heated public confrontation with several
Kenyans at Sarit Centre.
According
to claims circulating on social media, Rajesh, alongside his wife, Pinky, has developed
a reputation for insulting Kenyan workers and behaving as though they are above
the law.
Rajesh
reportedly owns Bikes & Sports Centre, which has branches at Galleria Mall,
Lavington Mall, Sarit Centre, Two Rivers Mall, and Yaya Centre.
In the
video, a Kenyan man is seen confronting Rajesh at Sarit Centre, accusing him of
subjecting him to racist treatment.
Other
people in the background are also heard complaining about his alleged conduct.
"Hio ni kawaida
yake," some of
those present are heard saying as the altercation unfolds.
Some members of the public even suggested that he should
be barred from operating at the mall over the misconduct.
Hello Cyprian,— Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) July 8, 2026
The person in this video is an Indian businessman known as Rajesh.
Rajesh and his wife, Pinky, own Bikes & Sports and Cycle Centres shops, operating branches at Galleria Mall, Lavington Mall, Sarit Centre, Two Rivers Mall and Yaya Centre.
They win a trophy for… https://t.co/slU29LkLA1 pic.twitter.com/hwsAH3djKo
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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