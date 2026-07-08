A Mzungu philanthropist running a children's school in Ngong raises concern over growing number of locals seeking food and financial assistance - RUTO has made Kenyans beggars

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - A mzungu philanthropist who runs a
children's school in Ngong has appealed to members of the public to stop
visiting the institution to seek food, rent payments, and other forms of
financial assistance.
In a post
shared online, the philanthropist said that the increasing number of people showing up at the school to ask for help is disrupting learning and interfering with
normal school operations.
The
philanthropist issued a polite notice directed at Ngong residents, urging them
to refrain from coming to the school with requests for assistance during school
hours.
“Polite Notice to
residents of Ngong town. Please stop coming to school and asking for food
stuff, payment of house rents and other kind of help. You interrupt with
teaching lessons,”
the notice read.
The
appeal has sparked mixed reactions online.
While some
social media users sympathized with the philanthropist, saying schools should
remain focused on educating children, others noted that the growing number of
people seeking assistance reflects the economic hardships many families are
currently facing.
The school continues to serve
children in the area, but the philanthropist emphasized the need to protect the
learning environment from unnecessary interruptions.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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