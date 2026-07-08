A Mzungu philanthropist running a children's school in Ngong raises concern over growing number of locals seeking food and financial assistance - RUTO has made Kenyans beggars





Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - A mzungu philanthropist who runs a children's school in Ngong has appealed to members of the public to stop visiting the institution to seek food, rent payments, and other forms of financial assistance.

In a post shared online, the philanthropist said that the increasing number of people showing up at the school to ask for help is disrupting learning and interfering with normal school operations.

The philanthropist issued a polite notice directed at Ngong residents, urging them to refrain from coming to the school with requests for assistance during school hours.

“Polite Notice to residents of Ngong town. Please stop coming to school and asking for food stuff, payment of house rents and other kind of help. You interrupt with teaching lessons,” the notice read.

The appeal has sparked mixed reactions online.

While some social media users sympathized with the philanthropist, saying schools should remain focused on educating children, others noted that the growing number of people seeking assistance reflects the economic hardships many families are currently facing.

The school continues to serve children in the area, but the philanthropist emphasized the need to protect the learning environment from unnecessary interruptions.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.