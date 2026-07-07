Yellow yellow Slay Queen steals the show at Quiver Lounge, Mombasa Road - Wanaume Mtawahi Jenga Kweli? (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - A video circulating on social media captures a beautiful slay queen enjoying herself at Quiver Lounge along Mombasa Road, unaware that the clip would later go viral.

In the video, the light-skinned lass is seen dancing the night away in a little black dress that accentuates her flawless complexion.

Netizens couldn't help but admire her striking beauty, with some jokingly wondering whether Nairobi men would ever return to build homes in their villages with such attractive women around.

Watch the video below.

Wale watu walikuwa wanasoma Geography hii ndo ilikuwa inaitwa milky galaxy 😂Hii itawaskuma hii wiki pic.twitter.com/3xMYnpG9fR — ~•𝐊𝐔 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐄•~ (@dansilly_ke) July 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.