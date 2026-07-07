Is she selling clothes or something else? - A MUMAMA who runs a boutique sparks a buzz with her marketing gimmicks (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - A woman who runs a boutique has left social media buzzing after posting a video promoting her business, prompting many to discuss her unusual marketing gimmicks.

In the video, the woman is seen lifting her short dress in what appeared to be an attempt to capture the attention of potential customers before revealing the location of her shop and showcasing the clothes she was selling.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with many wondering whether she was simply marketing her boutique or using the stunt to attract attention.

Watch the videos below.

Marketing strategy have changed, instead of selling the product they start by placing a bait. This mid looking woman knows how to hack the algorithm by posting thirst traps. Either way she has won the game. pic.twitter.com/WwmgEAwQDz — Erick Munene (@cobranesh) July 6, 2026

What kind of a marketing strategy is this? The big question is; Who is she selling to? pic.twitter.com/vrxLIJ9Thz — Erick Munene (@cobranesh) July 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.