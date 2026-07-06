WINNIE ODINGA opens up on painful journey eight months after father RAILA’s passing – “Most difficult period of my life”





Monday, July 06, 2026 - Winnie Odinga has opened up about the deep struggles she has faced since the death of her father, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a video posted on her Instagram, the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member described the past eight months as the most traumatic period of her life.

Raila’s passing in November 2025 plunged Kenya into mourning and reshaped the country’s political scene.

For Winnie, who was both a daughter and close political aide, the loss marked the start of a painful journey under relentless public scrutiny.

She recalled being rushed back from India immediately after the tragedy and expected to stand before the nation to speak about the man she had dedicated her life to.

“For the past eight months, I have gone through the most difficult period of my life,” she said, explaining that she often calls it a midlife crisis because of the closeness she shared with her father.

Winnie lamented the rigid expectations placed on her, noting how people insisted she “must do this properly and perfect,” leaving little room for private grief.

Beyond her personal pain, she highlighted the political battles that erupted within Raila’s circles after his death, saying it was heartbreaking to watch trusted allies dismantle his legacy.

Her decision to speak out drew sharp criticism, with opponents branding her disrespectful.

The backlash forced her into silence for a while, but she insists she was right to defend her father’s vision.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.