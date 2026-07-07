“Why I Will Never Marry a White Man” — Kenyan social media personality IMO sparks debate with bold declaration







Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Kenyan social media personality Imo Unusual has ignited heated conversations online after declaring she would never marry a white man.

In a viral video shared on Instagram, Imo cited the painful legacy of slavery and racial oppression as the foundation of her stance.

She listed personal opinions she insists will never change, with interracial marriage topping the list.

“Number one opinion, I will never marry a white man because slavery was not so long ago,” she said.

The influencer explained that historical injustices, from slavery to colonialism and medical experiments on Black people, have shaped her discomfort with the idea of raising children with a white partner.

“I do not feel comfortable bringing a white man’s child into this world,” she added.

She referenced accounts of Black women and children being subjected to exploitation, likening them to “lab experiments.”

“I’m too African to marry a white man.” She concluded emphatically

Her comments, though deeply personal, sparked thousands of reactions.

Some applauded her unapologetic honesty, while others challenged her perspective, pointing out that interracial marriages thrive globally and remain a matter of individual choice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.