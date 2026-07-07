“Why I Will Never Marry a White Man” — Kenyan social media personality IMO sparks debate with bold declaration

Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Kenyan social media personality Imo Unusual has ignited heated conversations online after declaring she would never marry a white man.
In a viral video shared on Instagram, Imo cited the painful
legacy of slavery and racial oppression as the foundation of her stance.
She listed personal opinions she insists will never change,
with interracial marriage topping the list.
“Number one opinion, I will never marry
a white man because slavery was not so long ago,”
she said.
The influencer explained that historical injustices, from
slavery to colonialism and medical experiments on Black people, have shaped her
discomfort with the idea of raising children with a white partner.
“I do not feel comfortable bringing a
white man’s child into this world,” she added.
She referenced accounts of Black women and children being
subjected to exploitation, likening them to “lab experiments.”
“I’m too African
to marry a white man.” She concluded emphatically
Her comments, though deeply personal, sparked thousands of
reactions.
Some applauded her unapologetic honesty, while others
challenged her perspective, pointing out that interracial marriages thrive
globally and remain a matter of individual choice.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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