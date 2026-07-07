Tragedy as Kenya Forest Service legal officer ESTHER WAIRIMU is found dead weeks after going missing (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Esther Wairimu Keige, a Kenya Forest Service (KFS) legal officer, has been found dead in Gatundu Forest after weeks of frantic searching.

On Tuesday, July 7, Advocate Caroline Oduor confirmed the grim discovery, noting that Wairimu had been missing since June 10.

“After weeks of anxious searching since 9th June, Esther Wairimu Keige, Advocate, has sadly been found dead in Gatundu Forest,” she wrote.

Oduor conveyed her deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, acknowledging the immense pain they are enduring.

“My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time. May they find strength in the face of this devastating loss,” she added.

She further urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, stressing the need to identify and prosecute those behind the killing.

“May those responsible be identified, brought before the law, and held fully accountable,” she concluded.

Keige’s disappearance had earlier prompted a public appeal from KFS on June 15.

The agency described her as a Manager in the Legal Services department and called on members of the public to assist with any information that could help trace her.

Her death has sparked calls for justice, with Kenyans demanding answers on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.