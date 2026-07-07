“Pombe Haitakupeleka Mahali” – Heartbroken Kenyan mother confronts young daughter after coming home from Summer Tides drunk like a skunk (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 07, 2026 – A video of a disappointed mother confronting her 18-year-old daughter after she returned home intoxicated has gone viral, sparking widespread reactions on social media.

According to the video, the teenager had attended the highly publicized Summer Tides Festival in Malindi before returning home heavily intoxicated.

The emotional footage shows the mother giving her daughter water as she vomits, seemingly after consuming excessive amounts of alcohol.

"Pombe haitakupeleka mahali," the heartbroken mother tells her daughter, urging her to reconsider her choices.

The video has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many Kenyans expressing sympathy for the mother and concern over rising alcohol abuse among young people.

As one social media user commented, "No parent deserves to go through this."

Watch the video below

Very painful and heartbreaking moment as Lucy's mother advises her daughter 💔 😢 💔💔. At just 18 years old, Lucy has chosen the path of destruction and bad company 💔💔💔😭😭. Parenting is very hard and difficult 😢 💔 😞. Apparently Lucy came back from Summertides completely… pic.twitter.com/Tus5QdzIl0 — JaHomaBay (@HassanMcOjwang) July 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.