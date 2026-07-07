Viral club video of Slay Queens desperately shaking NYASH next to a group of uninterested men sparks reactions – This is how they lure simps!





Wednesday, July 08, 2026 – A viral video showing two slay queens desperately dancing near a group of men at a nightclub has sparked widespread debate on social media.

In the clip, the two women had their own table with what appears to be a pair of drinks, while a group of men at the neighboring table are seen enjoying expensive alcohol.

As the music plays, the slay queens move closer to the men's table and dance enthusiastically, prompting speculation online that they were trying to catch the group's attention in the hope of being invited to join them.

The men, however, appear largely unfazed, with some simply watching the performance from their seats without engaging.

The video has generated mixed reactions online. Some social media users claimed it reflects how some women in clubs try to lure men to buy them more drinks.

Others warned that such slay queens are likely part of the notorious gang that spikes men’s drinks and rob them

Watch the video below.



