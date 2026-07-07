Viral club video of Slay Queens desperately shaking NYASH next to a group of uninterested men sparks reactions – This is how they lure simps!

Wednesday,
July 08, 2026 – A viral video showing two slay
queens desperately dancing near a group of men at a nightclub has sparked
widespread debate on social media.
In the clip, the two women had
their own table with what appears to be a pair of drinks, while a group of men
at the neighboring table are seen enjoying expensive alcohol.
As the music plays, the slay
queens move closer to the men's table and dance enthusiastically, prompting
speculation online that they were trying to catch the group's attention in the
hope of being invited to join them.
The men, however, appear
largely unfazed, with some simply watching the performance from their seats
without engaging.
The video has generated mixed
reactions online. Some social media users claimed it reflects how some women in
clubs try to lure men to buy them more drinks.
Others warned that such slay queens are likely part of the
notorious gang that spikes men’s drinks and rob them
Watch the video below.
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