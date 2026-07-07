Monster Eldoret father convicted of poisoning his two children after dispute with his wife handed lengthy prison sentence – He will rot in jail







Wednesday, July 08, 2026 - The High Court in Eldoret has sentenced Musa Saka to 35 years in prison after convicting him of murdering his two young children by poisoning them.

The ruling, delivered on Tuesday, July 7, followed a trial in which the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) presented evidence showing that Saka deliberately laced vegetables with Triatix after a domestic dispute with his wife.

According to the ODPP, six witnesses testified that Saka poisoned the meal of ugali and vegetables prepared by his eldest child.

Shortly after eating, the children suffered severe stomach pains.

One child managed to seek help from a neighbour, who found the accused and the children in distress.

They were rushed to hospital, but two of the children succumbed to the poisoning.

A surviving child later gave harrowing testimony, recounting the traumatic ordeal.

The prosecution argued that Saka had gravely abused his role as a father, stressing that the murders were premeditated and carried out in an exceptionally cruel manner.

Justice Wananda, in delivering the sentence, emphasized the gravity of the crime, noting that the victims suffered horrific deaths at the hands of the very person entrusted with their protection.

The court imposed a 35-year custodial sentence on each count of murder, underscoring the need for deterrence in cases of domestic violence and child abuse.

This chilling case has sparked outrage, with many describing Saka as a “monster father” who betrayed the most sacred trust of parenthood.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.