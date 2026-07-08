A LUO man who disguises himself as a KDF “Major’’ exposed for stealing and conning Airbnb owners around Kisumu - Anafuliza Hadi Kasusu (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - An Airbnb owner in Kisumu has taken to social media to warn fellow accommodation providers about a guest she claims failed to pay the full cost of his stay.

In the post, the host shared an M-Pesa name linked to the guest and claimed the man left the property late at night after paying only part of the agreed amount.

According to the host, the guest owed approximately KSh12, 000 but left after paying only KSh3, 000.

The host further claimed the guest told the caretaker he was stepping out for a party and would return, but never came back.

The Airbnb owner also alleged that the individual had previously been linked to another incident outside Victoria Suites in Milimani, where police were reportedly called to the scene after he stole a TV.

The host urged fellow Airbnb operators and business owners to remain vigilant and asked anyone with information about the matter to contact her or the relevant authorities.

The man also pretends to hold a senior position in the military, but he is reported to be a notorious conman.









See his photos below.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.