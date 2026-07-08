A LUO man who disguises himself as a KDF “Major’’ exposed for stealing and conning Airbnb owners around Kisumu - Anafuliza Hadi Kasusu (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - An Airbnb owner in Kisumu has taken
to social media to warn fellow accommodation providers about a guest she claims
failed to pay the full cost of his stay.
In the
post, the host shared an M-Pesa name linked to the guest and claimed the man
left the property late at night after paying only part of the agreed amount.
According to the host, the
guest owed approximately KSh12, 000 but left after paying only KSh3, 000.
The host further claimed the
guest told the caretaker he was stepping out for a party and would return, but
never came back.
The
Airbnb owner also alleged that the individual had previously been linked to
another incident outside Victoria Suites in Milimani, where police were
reportedly called to the scene after he stole a TV.
The host urged fellow Airbnb
operators and business owners to remain vigilant and asked anyone with
information about the matter to contact her or the relevant authorities.
The man also pretends to hold
a senior position in the military, but he is reported to be a notorious conman.
See his photos below.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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