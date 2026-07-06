Tragedy as a man is stabbed by his beautiful girlfriend in a Nairobi estate while arguing over used ‘SI-DIH’s’ he found in the house - VIDEOs from the crime scene





Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - A middle-aged man identified as Brian lost his life after he was reportedly stabbed by his girlfriend during a heated argument.

The incident occurred at a rented apartment in Nairobi's Pipeline estate.

According to the girlfriend, an argument broke out after Brian returned home and found used "Si-Dihs" in the house.

As he accused her of infidelity, the woman insisted that the "Si-Dihs" had been used by her close female friend, who had spent the night at her house with her boyfriend.

However, Brian was not convinced and maintained that she was cheating on him.

A scuffle reportedly ensued between the two, culminating in the fatal stabbing.

The woman later gave conflicting accounts of what happened, claiming that Brian had harmed himself.

However, her blood-stained clothes suggested that there had been a struggle.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.

Below are videos from the crime scene.



