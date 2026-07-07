Ohangla singer TONY NDIEMA mourned by his SIDE CHICK after his demise - Shares a video at his house in Athi River! Huyu Jamaa Alipenda Wanawake





Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - The late Ohangla singer Tony Ndiema has been mourned by different women believed to be his side chicks following his sudden demise.

One of his side chicks took to social media and shared a past video taken at Ndiema's residence in Athi River as she paid tribute to him.

“I will miss this place na nitakumiss zaidi. May you rest in peace. Sijui nitaanza kudelete namba yako aje, but itabidi niaccept that you are no more,” she captioned the video.

It is alleged that the 38-year-old singer had a wife upcountry but also maintained relationships with several other women, some of whom have since taken to social media to mourn him.

Ndiema died under mysterious circumstances a few days ago.

By the time of his death, he was reportedly unable to walk or talk, with reports circulating on social media suggesting that he may have been bewitched.

Below is a video shared by his side chick.

“I will miss this place na nitakumiss zaidi" - Ohangla singer TONY NDIEMA’s side chick shares a video at his house in Athi River as she mourns him pic.twitter.com/5cYQVyRO0F — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.