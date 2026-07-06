Government lists Universities licensed to offer Law Degrees in Kenya and those awaiting approval – Don’t waste your time and money!





Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has unveiled a fresh accreditation list of institutions authorized to offer legal education in Kenya.

In its July 7 notice, CLE confirmed that only four universities are cleared to run the Master of Laws (LL.M) programme.

They include Kenyatta University, Strathmore University, Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA), and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

At undergraduate level, 16 universities have been licensed to offer the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme.

These include Umma University, Chuka University, Tharaka University, Zetech University, Tom Mboya University, Daystar University (Athi River Campus), University of Embu, Kisii University, Mount Kenya University (Parklands Campus), Riara University, Kenyatta University, JKUAT, CUEA, Strathmore University, Maseno University, and South Eastern Kenya University.

CLE has also accredited four institutions to provide diploma‑level training.

They include Mount Kenya University (Parklands Campus), Kisii University, Kenya School of Law, and CUEA.

Nine applications are awaiting approval.

Institutions awaiting clearance include Egerton University, Kabarak University, Africa Nazarene University, Moi University, University of Nairobi (Parklands Campus), Rongo University, Kenya Methodist University, Murang’a University of Technology, and Mount Kenya University (main campus).

The regulator emphasized that the licensing process is designed to uphold standards and protect the integrity of Kenya’s legal profession to ensure graduates meet both domestic and international benchmarks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.