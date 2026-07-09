This curvy LADY stole the show at a popular Nairobi club with her bold dance moves - See NYASH! (VIDEO)

Thursday,
July 09, 2026 – A video of a curvy slay queen dancing the night
away at a popular Nairobi club has gone viral, sparking widespread reactions
across social media.
In the clip, the well-endowed beauty, dressed in a
figure-hugging outfit that perfectly accentuated her enviable curves, is seen
confidently vibing to the music as fellow revelers watched and enjoyed the
moment.
The viral video has elicited mixed reactions online, with
many netizens, especially men, openly admiring her confidence, energetic dance
moves, and striking figure.
Watch the video below.
Kula Kwa Macho!! pic.twitter.com/YfqsvTUIkQ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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