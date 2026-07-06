The notorious car thief and ACK church treasurer who was shot dead along Kenyatta Road lived a lavish life as PHOTOs of his mansion surface





Monday, July 6, 2026 - George Kimani, the notorious car thief and ACK church treasurer who was shot dead along Kenyatta Road following a gunfight with DCI officers, is said to have lived a lavish lifestyle believed to have been financed through proceeds of crime.

According to reports, Kimani had built a luxurious mansion at Highview Estate in Thika, where he lived with his family.

Photos circulating on social media show the well-secured home, complete with an electric perimeter fence.

Kimani's death has left many shocked, with some struggling to reconcile his active involvement in church affairs with police claims that he was part of a car theft syndicate operating behind the scenes.









See photos of his mansion.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.