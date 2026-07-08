Somali man suspected of supplying illegal firearms arrested at a roadblock while en route to Nairobi - See what was recovered (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, July 8, 2026- Officers from the National Police Service (NPS) have arrested a suspect believed to be a key player in an illegal firearms trafficking network during an operation at the Kanyonyo Vehicle Checkpoint (VCP).

The suspect, described by police as a Somali national, was intercepted while travelling to Nairobi.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of firearms and a large cache of ammunition.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect is believed to be involved in the illegal sale, supply, and distribution of firearms and ammunition across several regions of the country.

Police said the operation disrupted what they believe was a significant supply chain that could have fueled criminal activities in Nairobi and its surrounding areas.

The suspect is currently being held in police custody and is assisting detectives with investigations aimed at identifying other members of the alleged network, including suppliers and buyers.

He is expected to be arraigned in court to face relevant charges.

See photos.







The Kenyan DAILY POST.