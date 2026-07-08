Somali man suspected of supplying illegal firearms arrested at a roadblock while en route to Nairobi - See what was recovered (PHOTOs)

Wednesday,
July 8, 2026- Officers from the National Police Service
(NPS) have arrested a suspect believed to be a key player in an illegal
firearms trafficking network during an operation at the Kanyonyo Vehicle
Checkpoint (VCP).
The suspect, described by police as a Somali national, was
intercepted while travelling to Nairobi.
A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of
firearms and a large cache of ammunition.
According to preliminary investigations, the suspect is
believed to be involved in the illegal sale, supply, and distribution of
firearms and ammunition across several regions of the country.
Police said the operation disrupted what they believe was a
significant supply chain that could have fueled criminal activities in Nairobi
and its surrounding areas.
The suspect is currently being held in police custody and is
assisting detectives with investigations aimed at identifying other members of
the alleged network, including suppliers and buyers.
He is expected to be arraigned in court to face relevant
charges.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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