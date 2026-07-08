A young LADY shocks the internet after flaunting her elderly mzungu lover, a man old enough to be her grandfather - Brags he made her retire at 29 (VIDEO)

Wednesday,
July 8, 2026 - A young woman has set social media abuzz
after sharing a video of herself spending time with her elderly mzungu partner,
a man many online users remarked appears old enough to be her grandfather.
In the video posted on her TikTok account, the woman is seen
affectionately pampering the elderly man as the two enjoy lighthearted moments
together.
She further claimed that her partner had "made her
retire at 29," implying that she no longer needs to work because of his
financial support.
The video attracted thousands of reactions across social
media platforms, with many users speculating that the young woman was motivated
by the man's wealth.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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