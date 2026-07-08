Kikuyu man nabbed after harvesting an entire sukuma wiki farm- Huyu Wizi Iko Kwa Damu (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, July 8, 2026- A middle-aged Kikuyu man was nabbed after harvesting large
quantities of sukuma wiki from a farm without the owner's permission.
According
to reports, the suspect had harvested nearly the entire crop before he was
intercepted as he prepared to leave the farm.
Photos
shared online show the man standing beside several sacks filled with the
harvested sukuma wiki after he was caught.
In
some of the images, he is also seen raising his hands and pleading for mercy
from those who caught him.
See
the photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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