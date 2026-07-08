Kikuyu man nabbed after harvesting an entire sukuma wiki farm- Huyu Wizi Iko Kwa Damu (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, July 8, 2026- A middle-aged Kikuyu man was nabbed after harvesting large quantities of sukuma wiki from a farm without the owner's permission.

According to reports, the suspect had harvested nearly the entire crop before he was intercepted as he prepared to leave the farm.

Photos shared online show the man standing beside several sacks filled with the harvested sukuma wiki after he was caught.

In some of the images, he is also seen raising his hands and pleading for mercy from those who caught him.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.