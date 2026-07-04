SKY is the breadwinner - Controversial pastor KANYARI attacks his ex-wife’s husband TASH as he crashes out on social media - Wacha Kukatalia Watoto Wangu

Saturday, July 4, 2026 - The child custody battle between controversial preacher Victor Kanyari and his late wife's husband, Tash, has escalated after Kanyari accused Tash of using his daughter, Sky, as a source of livelihood.

Taking to his Facebook page, Kanyari alleged that Sky, a 13-year-old content creator, was the sole breadwinner in Tash's household.

“Sky is the breadwinner huko kwake, he is using her to make a living,” Kanyari lamented.

He also wondered why Tash and Betty did not have a biological child during their marriage and demanded that Tash hand over his children to him.

Earlier this week, Kanyari claimed that he dropped his children at school, only for Tash to pick them up without his knowledge.

Kanyari has maintained that his biological children should be handed over to him.

However, Tash continues to have custody of the two children, saying he is entitled to raise them until they reach 18 years.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.