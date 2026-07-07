Sitaki Wanaume, Vidole Zangu Zitanisaidia - Beautiful Nairobi Slay Queen shocks netizens with her bold confession! Who broke her heart? (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - A lady has stunned social media users after boldly declaring that she is no longer interested in men.

Speaking to an upcoming podcaster on the streets of Nairobi, the lady said she was done with men, hinting that painful heartbreaks had made her lose interest in relationships.

“Mimi sitaki wanaume. Wanaume vitu wamenifanyia, acha tu,” she said.

She then added: “Saa hii vidole zangu zitanisaidia,”.

Her remarks left many social media users stunned, with the video attracting mixed reactions online.



