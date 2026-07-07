Female teacher’s outfit sparks reactions on social media - Should a teacher dress like this to class? (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - A female teacher has left netizens talking after sharing a
video of herself goofing around in the classroom, with her outfit sparking
mixed reactions online.
In
the video, the well-endowed teacher is seen showing off her figure as she turns
around, giving her followers a full view of her outfit.
As
expected, the clip sparked debate on social media, with many questioning
whether it was appropriate attire for a classroom setting, while others
defended her right to dress as she pleased.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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