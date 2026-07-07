GACHAGUA heaps praise on MP PETER SALASYA after hosting him at his Wamunyoro home — “The young leader has really made my day” (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, July 07, 2026 - Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Leader Rigathi Gachagua has lauded Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya, describing him as a principled and visionary young leader with a promising future.

Speaking at his Wamunyoro residence, Gachagua acknowledged Salasya as a close friend and commended his wit, humour, and powerful messaging.

He emphasized the importance of mentoring youthful leaders to prepare them for national responsibilities.

“I am ever proud of Hon. Salasya’s wisdom and his powerful messaging, delivered with great humour and wit.

“The young leader has really made my day.

“He has left me filled with joy and greatly enlightened,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President noted that his meeting with Salasya was part of ongoing consultations with leaders across the country.

This comes days after Salasya, who has declared support for the United Opposition, dismissed the growing influence of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya in Western Kenya.

He insisted that the region could only rally behind one leader at a time, pointing to DAP‑K’s Eugene Wamalwa as the current political figurehead.

“I dare Natembeya and Sifuna to try and pull a crowd like the one we witnessed.

“Their so‑called parallel ‘Linda Mwananchi’ meeting will not confuse the people of Western Kenya,” Salasya said.

He further downplayed Sifuna’s presidential ambitions, boldly claiming the senator would struggle to secure even 300,000 votes in the upcoming elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.