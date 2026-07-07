RUTO’s government dishes out speed boats as it seeks to woo Ol Kalou residents ahead of by-election - Will GACHAGUA’s DCP party candidate carry the day?(PHOTOs)

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - President William Ruto’s administration has continued rolling out development projects and equipment in Ol Kalou ahead of the much-anticipated by-election scheduled for July 16.
Speedboats were seen being offloaded near Gwa Kiongo Dam, with reports suggesting they are destined for operations at the facility.
The move
has sparked debate on social media, with critics claiming the government is
unveiling projects and distributing equipment in a bid to boost support for the
UDA candidate, Samuel Muchina, who is seeking to win the by-election.
Supporters
of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's Democracy for Citizens Party
(DCP) dismissed the move, arguing that residents would not be swayed by what
they described as last-minute development initiatives.
One DCP
campaigner mocked the government's efforts in a social media post, writing:"Speed boats being offloaded at
Gwa Kiongo Dam... Next they should bring Artemis Rocket.
“After
that we demand a piece of the moon... Na mambo ni WanTam."
The
remarks suggested that, despite the government's efforts, the opposition
remains confident of defeating the UDA candidate at the polls.
The Ol Kalou by-election has
attracted significant political attention, with both the Kenya Kwanza
administration and the opposition viewing it as a key test of their popularity
ahead of the 2027 General Election.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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