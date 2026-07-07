RUTO’s government dishes out speed boats as it seeks to woo Ol Kalou residents ahead of by-election - Will GACHAGUA’s DCP party candidate carry the day?(PHOTOs)







Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - President William Ruto’s administration has continued rolling out development projects and equipment in Ol Kalou ahead of the much-anticipated by-election scheduled for July 16.

Speedboats were seen being offloaded near Gwa Kiongo Dam, with reports suggesting they are destined for operations at the facility.

The move has sparked debate on social media, with critics claiming the government is unveiling projects and distributing equipment in a bid to boost support for the UDA candidate, Samuel Muchina, who is seeking to win the by-election.

Supporters of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) dismissed the move, arguing that residents would not be swayed by what they described as last-minute development initiatives.

One DCP campaigner mocked the government's efforts in a social media post, writing:"Speed boats being offloaded at Gwa Kiongo Dam... Next they should bring Artemis Rocket.

“After that we demand a piece of the moon... Na mambo ni WanTam."

The remarks suggested that, despite the government's efforts, the opposition remains confident of defeating the UDA candidate at the polls.

The Ol Kalou by-election has attracted significant political attention, with both the Kenya Kwanza administration and the opposition viewing it as a key test of their popularity ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.