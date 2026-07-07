A single mother of four from Dandora cries for financial help after being abandoned by her baby daddies (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - A single mother of four from Dandora is appealing for help after she was abandoned by the fathers of her children.

According to her, she was first left by her partner while raising their son, who suffers from asthma.

She later met a man identified as David, who impregnated her before disappearing.

She then married another man, Watola, who had promised to raise David's child as his own.

However, she claims he also abandoned her after she became pregnant with twins.

Now unemployed and without any financial support, the mother says she is struggling to provide for her four children, two of whom have asthma.

She revealed that due to financial hardship, she is sometimes forced to give the twins tea instead of milk.

She is now pleading with David and Watola to take responsibility for their children, saying the burden of raising them alone has become unbearable.

See the photos below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.