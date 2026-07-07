A young Kenyan woman reaps big at Summer Tides - Lands an Italian man as her fellow ladies returned to the city "empty-handed ’’ (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - A young Kenyan woman has shared a video of herself having fun with an Italian man she claims to have met during the much-hyped Summer Tides festival in Malindi.

According to the lady, she met the foreigner at the popular coastal event and the two later spent time together at a luxurious hotel in Malindi.

The video, which she posted online, shows the pair laughing and goofing around, with the woman appearing excited about her newfound companion.

Her post has drawn mixed reactions, with some social media users joking that while many women attended the festival hoping to meet potential partners, she was among the few who walked away with an international admirer.

Watch the video.

This slay queen bagged an Italian man at Summer Tides as her fellow ladies returned to the city "empty-handed" pic.twitter.com/vjRek42ICc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.