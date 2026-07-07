A young Kenyan woman reaps big at Summer Tides - Lands an Italian man as her fellow ladies returned to the city "empty-handed ’’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - A young Kenyan woman has shared a video of herself having fun with an Italian man she claims to have met during the much-hyped Summer Tides festival in Malindi.
According to the lady, she met the foreigner at the popular
coastal event and the two later spent time together at a luxurious hotel in
Malindi.
The video, which she posted online, shows the pair laughing
and goofing around, with the woman appearing excited about her newfound
companion.
Her post has drawn mixed reactions, with some social media
users joking that while many women attended the festival hoping to meet
potential partners, she was among the few who walked away with an international
admirer.
Watch the video.
This slay queen bagged an Italian man at Summer Tides as her fellow ladies returned to the city "empty-handed" pic.twitter.com/vjRek42ICc— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 7, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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