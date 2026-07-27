Rapper Octopizzo faces backlash from a section of Kenyans for hosting President RUTO's son, GEORGE, in Siaya County (PHOTOs)

Monday, July 27, 2026 – Rapper Henry Ohanga, popularly known as Octopizzo, is facing backlash from a section of Kenyans online after hosting President Ruto’s son, George, at his rural home in Siaya County.

The visit sparked sharp criticism across social media, with some branding the celebrated artist a “sellout” for associating with the president’s family.

Octopizzo, once a vocal critic of President Ruto, had been a prominent voice during the 2024 Gen Z protests, amplifying calls such as #RutoMustGo.

His apparent shift in tone has therefore raised eyebrows, especially given his past confrontational stance against the administration.

George, known for his ventures in the matatu business, has increasingly appeared in public spaces, fueling speculation about his father’s broader political strategy.

Octopizzo’s warm reception of George has stirred debate, with observers suggesting the move could be part of a calculated effort by President Ruto to endear himself to the youth ahead of the 2027 elections.



