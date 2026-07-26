PHOTOs: TikToker GLORIA MWOTEI dies after collapsing at Narok's Hangover Skybar during a night out - Was she drugged?





Sunday, July 26, 2026 - TikToker Gloria Mwotei, popularly known online as Gee Gee, has died after suddenly collapsing while on a night out at Hangover Skybar in Narok.

According to reports, Gloria collapsed inside the popular entertainment spot and was rushed to a nearby clinic for emergency medical attention.

Medical staff at the clinic reportedly found her pulse to be dangerously weak and advised those accompanying her to immediately transfer her to a referral hospital for specialized treatment.

However, by the time she arrived at the referral facility, doctors pronounced her dead.

Reports indicate that she is believed to have died while being transported from the clinic to the hospital.

News of her death spread rapidly across social media, with fans, friends, and fellow content creators flooding her pages with heartfelt tributes and condolences.

Many remembered her for her entertaining TikTok videos and music content, while others urged revelers to prioritize their safety during nights out.

The exact cause of Gloria's death has not yet been established.

Authorities are awaiting the results of a postmortem examination, which is expected to determine what led to her sudden collapse.

Hangover Skybar has been temporarily closed as investigations continue.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.