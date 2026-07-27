End of the road for a foreign drug trafficker as a sniffer dog busts him trying to smuggle drugs into Kenya at the Isebania border (PHOTOs)





Monday, July 27, 2026 - An attempt by a foreign national to smuggle narcotics into Kenya was thwarted at the Isebania One Stop Border Post (OSBP) in Migori County, thanks to the vigilance of K9 officers and detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU).

The suspect, identified as Wang Hsiang-hui, a 29-year-old Taiwanese national, was attempting to enter Kenya from neighboring Tanzania when he was intercepted during a routine security check.

His journey came to an abrupt end after a trained sniffer dog detected a suspicious package concealed inside his luggage, prompting detectives to carry out a thorough search.

During the operation, ANU detectives recovered 26 carefully wrapped capsules containing a brown powdery substance weighing approximately 18.26 grams.

Preliminary field tests confirmed the substance to be heroin.

The suspect was arrested on the spot and is currently in police custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

The recovered narcotics have been secured as exhibits as investigations continue.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reaffirmed its commitment to combating drug trafficking and other transnational crimes, saying it will continue working closely with partner agencies to strengthen border security and protect the country from the harmful effects of illicit drugs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.