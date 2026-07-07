Looking for a rich MUBABA? - Kikuyu single mother, LUCY MWANGI, flaunts killer figure as she shows off her fitness routine!(VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - A beautiful Kikuyu single mother identified as Lucy Mwangi has taken to TikTok to showcase her fitness routine.

Lucy, a fitness enthusiast, says she works out throughout the week, and her dedication to the gym is evident in her well-toned physique.

In the video, she is seen wearing fitted gym outfits as she confidently shows off her fitness progress.

As expected, the clip attracted plenty of reactions online, with some social media users jokingly wondering whether she was trying to catch the attention of wealthy admirers.

One thing many agreed on, however, is that her commitment to fitness has paid off.

Watch the video below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.