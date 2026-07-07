Looking for a rich MUBABA? - Kikuyu single mother, LUCY MWANGI, flaunts killer figure as she shows off her fitness routine!(VIDEO)

Tuesday,
July 7, 2026 - A beautiful Kikuyu single mother identified as
Lucy Mwangi has taken to TikTok to showcase her fitness routine.
Lucy, a fitness enthusiast, says she works out throughout
the week, and her dedication to the gym is evident in her well-toned physique.
In the video, she is seen wearing fitted gym outfits as she
confidently shows off her fitness progress.
As expected, the clip attracted plenty of reactions online,
with some social media users jokingly wondering whether she was trying to catch
the attention of wealthy admirers.
One thing many agreed on, however, is that her commitment to
fitness has paid off.
Watch the video below.
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