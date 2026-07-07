Nani Amepatia Mzee Smartphone? - LADY exposes elderly man, ELIUD WEPUKHULU, for hitting on her and leaks private messages! Anataka Mechi

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - A lady has taken to social media to
expose an elderly man identified as Eliud Wepukhulu and shared private messages
she claims he has been sending to her.
The man, who appears to be in
his 60s, is alleged to have repeatedly messaged the lady, asking her to go out
with him.
While sharing screenshots of
the conversations online, she wrote: “Kama
huyu ni babako mkataze please.
“Mwambie
atafute rika yake.”
According
to the screenshots, the man complained of feeling lonely and repeatedly asked
the lady to agree to a date.
She
also alleged that he sent her private photos.
See the screenshots below.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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