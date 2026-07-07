Nani Amepatia Mzee Smartphone? - LADY exposes elderly man, ELIUD WEPUKHULU, for hitting on her and leaks private messages! Anataka Mechi





Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - A lady has taken to social media to expose an elderly man identified as Eliud Wepukhulu and shared private messages she claims he has been sending to her.

The man, who appears to be in his 60s, is alleged to have repeatedly messaged the lady, asking her to go out with him.

While sharing screenshots of the conversations online, she wrote: “Kama huyu ni babako mkataze please.

“Mwambie atafute rika yake.”

According to the screenshots, the man complained of feeling lonely and repeatedly asked the lady to agree to a date.

She also alleged that he sent her private photos.

See the screenshots below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.



