A Kenyan MUMAMA exposes a BEN 10 who has been pursuing her for 10 years and leaks private conversations - This guy is too desperate (LOOK)





Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - A Kenyan woman in her 50s has taken to social media to expose a young man she claims has been persistently pursuing her for the past 10 years.

She revealed that the man started bombarding her with messages in 2016 and shared screenshots of some of their conversations.

Despite repeatedly turning him down because of their significant age difference, she says he has continued pursuing her to date.

Taking to her Facebook account, she wrote: “Nifanyie nini huyu mtoto. He must be 32 by now. 1st time reached out was in 2016. He was 22. I wish I had a trophy for the most persistent crush of me.”





Check out the messages below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.