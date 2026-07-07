A Kenyan MUMAMA exposes a BEN 10 who has been pursuing her for 10 years and leaks private conversations - This guy is too desperate (LOOK)

Tuesday,
July 7, 2026 - A Kenyan woman in her 50s has taken to social
media to expose a young man she claims has been persistently pursuing her for
the past 10 years.
She revealed that the man started bombarding her with
messages in 2016 and shared screenshots of some of their conversations.
Despite repeatedly turning him down because of their
significant age difference, she says he has continued pursuing her to date.
Taking to her Facebook account, she wrote: “Nifanyie nini huyu mtoto. He must be 32 by
now. 1st time reached out was in 2016. He was 22. I wish I had a trophy for the
most persistent crush of me.”
Check out the messages below.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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