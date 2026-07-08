Marriage is not for the weak! Even those driving Mercedes GLEs have their share of problems as couple's public altercation goes viral (VIDEO)





Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - A video has emerged showing the moment a woman was involved in a public altercation with her husband, who was driving a flashy Mercedes-Benz GLE.

In the video, the woman is seen running after her husband's car alongside their young son as the marital dispute played out in broad daylight.

The cause of the altercation remains unclear, but the dramatic scene has since gone viral on social media.

Social media users reacted to the video, noting that marital problems spare no one, not even those driving expensive cars, with many using the popular phrase, "the rich also cry."

Watch the video below.



