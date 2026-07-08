A video of a single mother pulling crazy stunts on social media as she holds her baby sparks reactions - Watoto Wanalelewa Na Single Mother Wako Na Shida (WATCH)

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - A young single
mother has left social media buzzing after posting a video of herself pulling
crazy stunts while holding her son.
In
the video, the lady, who appears to be in her 20s, is seen dancing to a song
while doing what many described as despicable acts.
The
clip sparked mixed reactions online, with many sympathizing with her young son,
saying he needed proper guidance and expressing concern over the way she
behaved while carrying him.
Watch the video below.
Just imagine 🤮🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/E5YAuIgjGX— Precious Folakemi (@PreciousFolake0) July 7, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments