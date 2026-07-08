A video of a single mother pulling crazy stunts on social media as she holds her baby sparks reactions - Watoto Wanalelewa Na Single Mother Wako Na Shida (WATCH)





Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - A young single mother has left social media buzzing after posting a video of herself pulling crazy stunts while holding her son.

In the video, the lady, who appears to be in her 20s, is seen dancing to a song while doing what many described as despicable acts.

The clip sparked mixed reactions online, with many sympathizing with her young son, saying he needed proper guidance and expressing concern over the way she behaved while carrying him.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.