Drama as a man repossesses a car given to a pastor by his wife as a 'seed offering' without his knowledge - Brainwashing is real (VIDEO)





Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - A dramatic scene unfolded after a man repossessed a car that his wife had given to her pastor as a "seed offering" without seeking his consent.

According to reports circulating on social media, the woman donated the vehicle, said to have been a gift from her husband, to the pastor as part of a faith-based offering.

Upon learning what had happened, the husband tracked down the vehicle and took it back, sparking a heated confrontation that was captured on video.

In the clip, the visibly furious man is seen demanding that the pastor get out of the vehicle while accusing him of brainwashing his wife into donating the car.

His wife is seen attempting to calm him, but her efforts prove futile as the confrontation escalates.

Watch the video below.

A woman reportedly gave the car her husband gifted her as a seed offering to her pastor without telling him. The husband later went to collect the car back. 😂 pic.twitter.com/PcUrwrK8oT — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) July 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.