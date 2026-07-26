Lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI praises Senator SIFUNA's meteoric rise to RUTO's chief rival in 2027 presidential race – “His appeal goes beyond Luhyia land”





Monday, July 27, 2026 - Renowned city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has hailed Senator Edwin Sifuna’s rapid political ascent, positioning him as President William Ruto’s chief rival in the 2027 presidential contest.

Taking to X on Monday, July 27, Ahmednasir urged Kenyans to celebrate rather than resent Sifuna’s rise.

“Kenyans shouldn’t begrudge Sen Sifuna for his meteoric political rise.

“We should instead celebrate it. It’s always a good thing when a young man gets a break in politics or any career for that matter and thrust himself into the national limelight,” he wrote.

Sifuna’s recent rallies in Trans Nzoia and Bungoma brought business to a standstill, underscoring his growing grassroots appeal and signaling a shift in Western Kenya’s political landscape.

Ahmednasir noted that Sifuna has not displaced anyone but rather filled a long‑standing vacuum.

“Remember, Sifuna hasn’t elbowed anyone. He simply claimed a space that was empty since Hon. Kijana Wamalwa died two decades ago.

“For too long, Western was bereft of a political heavyweight that sat at the national table as of right,” he observed.

Grand Mullah emphasized that Sifuna’s influence is not confined to his ethnic base.

“Sifuna seems to be the new kid on the block. And to be fair to the young man, his appeal goes beyond Luhya land,” Ahmednasir added.

With his national profile surging and Western Kenya rallying behind him, Sifuna’s emergence reshapes the succession debate.

His ability to galvanize crowds and project himself as a credible alternative marks him as one of the most closely watched figures in Kenya’s unfolding 2027 presidential race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.