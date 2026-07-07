Kwani Ameoa Dame Wa Streets? - See how a Kamba LADY stunned guests with her dance moves during her traditional wedding ceremony (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - A Kamba lady stunned guests over the weekend during her traditional wedding ceremony after unleashing energetic dance moves more commonly associated with nightclubs.

In the video, the bride is seen letting loose on the dance floor as guests, including the groom's elderly parents, watch in awe.

The clip has since sparked mixed reactions on social media.

While some argued that she should have shown more restraint out of respect for her in-laws, others defended her, saying she was simply enjoying one of the happiest days of her life.

Some social media users also made jokes suggesting that the groom had "rescued her from the streets,”

Watch the video below.

Kamba LADY stuns guests with bold dance moves during her traditional wedding ceremony pic.twitter.com/o3XV61SjSo — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.