Another SIDE CHICK shares video inside Ohangla singer TONY NDIEMA’s Athi River house as she mourns him! He had ‘dumped’ his wife in the village





Tuesday, July 7, 2026- Several women believed to have been in secret relationships with married Ohangla singer Tony Ndiema have taken to social media to mourn him following his sudden death.

Ndiema reportedly had a habit of taking different women to his Athi River house, where they would record videos spending time together.

One of the women, identified as Christine, shared a video of herself doing a dance challenge with Ndiema at his house and said his death had deeply broken her heart.

Ndiema reportedly had a wife living in the village but was alleged to have continued seeing other women in the city.

He died a week ago under unclear circumstances, with speculation on social media linking his death to witchcraft.

Below is a video of one of the women believed to have been his side chick.



