I ignored him after he failed to pay for my offering - LADY reveals why she refused to give her phone number to a man she met during a church service (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - A lady has sparked debate on social media after revealing why she declined to give her phone number to a man who approached her during a church service.

According to the lady, the man had been sitting next to her throughout the service and appeared interested in getting to know her.

However, when it was time for the offering, he did not offer to pay for hers.

Sharing her experience, she said: “While in church, there was this guy sitting beside me and was giving me this vibe. When it was time for offering, he didn’t make an attempt to pay for my offering. After church, he asked for my number. Why didn’t he pay for my offering first?”

She said she ignored his request for her phone number because, in her view, his actions during the service showed a lack of generosity.

Watch the trending video below.

“While in church, there was this guy sitting beside me and was giving me this vibe. When it was time for offering, he didn’t make an attempt to pay for my offering. After church, he asked for my number. Why didn’t he pay for my offering first?” — Lady



pic.twitter.com/Y6JkU2f1oL — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.