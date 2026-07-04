He came back home at 6AM drunk - Leaked WhatsApp messages show Bishop BERNARD GATUTHU being exposed by his wife after being ex-communicated from church! Hizi Kanisa Zimejaa Wakora

Saturday, July 4, 2026 - A scandal has rocked Jesus Compassionate Ministries (JCM), the church led by Bishop Ben Kiengei, after one of its pastors was ex-communicated over gross misconduct.

Bishop Bernard Gatuthu had been one of the key pastors at JCM until recently, when he was suspended.

Leaked WhatsApp messages now appear to show his wife congratulating the church leadership for kicking her husband out of the church.

In the messages, she laments that he had turned into a drunkard, sometimes returning home in the wee hours of the morning while heavily intoxicated.

She further claims that he once missed a church service after arriving home at around 6AM while drunk.

“I ask myself daily, what picture he portrays in clubs?” she wrote to the head pastor Bishop Ben Kiengei.

In response, Kiengei told Gatuthu’s wife that he had become rebellious and no longer attended church services.

“He has become someone totally different nowadays,” one of the messages reads.

Check out the leaked WhatsApp messages between the ex-communicated pastor and the head Bishop, Ben Kiengei.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.