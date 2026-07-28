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Karen Nyamu Wa DCP - Laikipia Woman Rep aspirant, DORCAS NYOKABI, spotted at a party hosted at Senator METHU’s home, preparing food for guests - See NYASH!!(PHOTOs)
Karen Nyamu Wa DCP - Laikipia Woman Rep aspirant, DORCAS NYOKABI, spotted at a party hosted at Senator METHU’s home, preparing food for guests - See NYASH!!(PHOTOs)
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