KARANGU MURAYA’s ex-wife TRIZAH’s transformation after divorce stuns fans - Is marriage a scam? He had dumped her in the village to rear cows (VIDEOs)

Monday, July 27, 2026- Trizah Muraya, the ex-wife of controversial Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist Karangu Muraya, has stunned her online followers with her remarkable transformation, barely a year after walking out of her troubled marriage.
When she was married to Karangu, Trizah lived a quiet
village life and had no social media presence.
Karangu left her in Gatundu, where she was rearing
cows, and denied her access to social media, with the explanation that she
preferred to keep her life private.
Following their divorce, Trizah relocated to the city, where
she has since built a career as a social media influencer.
She has also undergone a noticeable transformation in her
style, replacing the long Akorino dresses she previously wore with trendy
modern outfits.
Her latest photos and videos have left many social media
users amazed by her new look and lifestyle.
See the photos and videos.
KARANGU MURAYA’s ex-wife TRIZAH’s transformation after divorce stuns fans pic.twitter.com/XToAjqyJ9F— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 27, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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