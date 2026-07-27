KARANGU MURAYA’s ex-wife TRIZAH’s transformation after divorce stuns fans - Is marriage a scam? He had dumped her in the village to rear cows (VIDEOs)





Monday, July 27, 2026- Trizah Muraya, the ex-wife of controversial Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist Karangu Muraya, has stunned her online followers with her remarkable transformation, barely a year after walking out of her troubled marriage.

When she was married to Karangu, Trizah lived a quiet village life and had no social media presence.

Karangu left her in Gatundu, where she was rearing cows, and denied her access to social media, with the explanation that she preferred to keep her life private.

Following their divorce, Trizah relocated to the city, where she has since built a career as a social media influencer.

She has also undergone a noticeable transformation in her style, replacing the long Akorino dresses she previously wore with trendy modern outfits.

Her latest photos and videos have left many social media users amazed by her new look and lifestyle.

See the photos and videos.





KARANGU MURAYA’s ex-wife TRIZAH’s transformation after divorce stuns fans pic.twitter.com/XToAjqyJ9F — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.