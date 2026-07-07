CCTV footage captures MAX’s last moments before he died - He was drugged by 3 LADIES at Al Fakher Lounge along Mirema Drive! Madame Wa Mchele Hawana Huruma (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 7, 2026 - CCTV footage has surfaced showing the final moments of a middle-aged man identified as Max before he died following a night out at Al Fakher Lounge along Mirema Drive.

According to reports, Max had visited the popular entertainment joint to unwind.

As the night progressed, he invited three women to join him at his table.

The women are alleged to have spiked his drink before robbing him of his personal belongings.

The CCTV footage, which has since circulated online, shows Max being assisted out of the club on Sunday morning.

He appeared too weak to walk on his own and had to be supported.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

Reports circulating online allege that he may have suffered complications linked to suspected drink-spiking.

The three women who were last seen with him have since been arrested, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.













Watch the video below.

CCTV footage captures MAX’s last moments before he died - He was drugged by 3 LADIES at Al Fakher Lounge along Mirema Drive! pic.twitter.com/HHd7DbDsYU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.