RUTO’s daughter CULLIE graduates from prestigious UK University, sparking mixed reactions among Kenyans (PHOTOs)







Friday, July 03, 2026 - President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto are celebrating a proud milestone as their daughter, Cullie Chepng'etich Ruto, graduated from Heriot-Watt University Dubai campus on July 2nd, 2026.

Heriot-Watt University is based in Edinburgh, Scotland with international campuses in Dubai and Malaysia.

Cullie earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interior Architecture, becoming the first of President Ruto's children to pursue her university education abroad.

Her siblings completed their higher education in Kenya.

Photos from the graduation ceremony, attended by the President and the First Lady, quickly circulated online, sparking mixed reactions among Kenyans.

While many congratulated Cullie on her academic achievement and wished her success in her career, others questioned the optics of the President educating his daughter at a prestigious international university while many Kenyan students continue to grapple with challenges in underfunded local universities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST