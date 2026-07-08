Classic 105’s ardent caller, WAKANAI, exposed as a notorious conman - Brags he is untouchable and well-connected! A victim lost Ksh 800,000

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - Popular radio caller Wakanai, who
came into the limelight following his frequent calls on Maina Kageni's morning
show on Classic 105, has been accused of defrauding job seekers seeking
opportunities abroad.
According
to a post shared by one of the victims, Wakanai conned her and a close friend
out of KSh 800,000 after promising to connect them with job opportunities in
Canada.
The woman
claims that after she started demanding a refund, Wakanai blocked her and
bragged that he was untouchable due to his connections.
She
further alleges that he claimed to be well-connected with prominent personalities,
including Maina Kageni and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.
The victim says she later
discovered that several other people had reportedly fallen victim to the same
scheme and had since formed a WhatsApp group as they seek justice.
Check out the victim’s post below.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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