Classic 105’s ardent caller, WAKANAI, exposed as a notorious conman - Brags he is untouchable and well-connected! A victim lost Ksh 800,000





Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - Popular radio caller Wakanai, who came into the limelight following his frequent calls on Maina Kageni's morning show on Classic 105, has been accused of defrauding job seekers seeking opportunities abroad.

According to a post shared by one of the victims, Wakanai conned her and a close friend out of KSh 800,000 after promising to connect them with job opportunities in Canada.

The woman claims that after she started demanding a refund, Wakanai blocked her and bragged that he was untouchable due to his connections.

She further alleges that he claimed to be well-connected with prominent personalities, including Maina Kageni and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The victim says she later discovered that several other people had reportedly fallen victim to the same scheme and had since formed a WhatsApp group as they seek justice.

Check out the victim’s post below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.