Former EABL manager BEN DACHA accused of preying on female workers at his new workplace and infecting them with “Kaswende” - Some victims forced to resign





Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - Ben Dacha, a former security manager at East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL), is facing serious public allegations after being accused of targeting female employees at his new place of work.

Dacha currently serves as one of the senior bosses at Lady Askari, a prominent security firm.

However, reports now suggest that he has been preying on junior female staff members at the company, with some victims allegedly falling pregnant and others contracting “kaswende.”

According to insiders, this pattern of behavior is not new.

Sources claim Dacha exhibited similar tendencies during his tenure at EABL.

Further allegations indicate that he has fathered more than 30 children with various women, many of whom he reportedly does not support.

In some cases, it is even alleged that he has children with his own cousins.

The accusations came to light after blogger Edgar Obare’s popular platform, Ongea, shared posts exposing Dacha’s conduct.



























The Kenyan DAILY POST.



