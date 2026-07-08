Former EABL manager BEN DACHA accused of preying on female workers at his new workplace and infecting them with “Kaswende” - Some victims forced to resign

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - Ben
Dacha, a former security manager at East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL), is
facing serious public allegations after being accused of targeting female
employees at his new place of work.
Dacha currently serves as one of the senior
bosses at Lady Askari, a prominent security firm.
However, reports now suggest that he has been
preying on junior female staff members at the company, with some victims
allegedly falling pregnant and others contracting “kaswende.”
According to insiders, this pattern of
behavior is not new.
Sources claim Dacha exhibited similar
tendencies during his tenure at EABL.
Further allegations indicate that he has
fathered more than 30 children with various women, many of whom he reportedly
does not support.
In
some cases, it is even alleged that he has children with his own cousins.
The accusations came to light after blogger
Edgar Obare’s popular platform, Ongea,
shared posts exposing Dacha’s conduct.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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