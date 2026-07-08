Napenda Kitu Kubwa - A Luyha lady stuns netizens with her confession! Says she loves “MECHI” and is desperately looking for a man (VIDEO)





Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - A Luhya lady has left social media users talking after openly confessing her love for "mechi" during a street interview.

In the viral clip, an upcoming podcaster approaches the lady and engages her in a light-hearted conversation, prompting her to open up about her preferences.

"Napenda kitu kubwa," she says, before adding that she has gone for a long time without "mechi" and is desperately looking for a man.

Her candid remarks sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users finding the interview hilarious, while others were surprised by her openness.

Watch the video below.



