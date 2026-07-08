Napenda Kitu Kubwa - A Luyha lady stuns netizens with her confession! Says she loves “MECHI” and is desperately looking for a man (VIDEO)

 


Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - A Luhya lady has left social media users talking after openly confessing her love for "mechi" during a street interview.

In the viral clip, an upcoming podcaster approaches the lady and engages her in a light-hearted conversation, prompting her to open up about her preferences.

"Napenda kitu kubwa," she says, before adding that she has gone for a long time without "mechi" and is desperately looking for a man.

Her candid remarks sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users finding the interview hilarious, while others were surprised by her openness.

Watch the video below.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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