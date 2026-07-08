Napenda Kitu Kubwa - A Luyha lady stuns netizens with her confession! Says she loves “MECHI” and is desperately looking for a man (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - A Luhya lady has left social media users
talking after openly confessing her love for "mechi" during a street
interview.
In
the viral clip, an upcoming podcaster approaches the lady and engages her in a
light-hearted conversation, prompting her to open up about her preferences.
"Napenda kitu kubwa," she says, before
adding that she has gone for a long time without "mechi" and is
desperately looking for a man.
Her
candid remarks sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users
finding the interview hilarious, while others were surprised by her openness.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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